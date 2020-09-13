While promoting his new film, "Tenet," actor John David Washington admitted that he stayed with his family during part of the pandemic, and helped out around the house.

During an interview on Friday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which movie star Samuel L. Jackson guest-hosted, the 36-year-old Washington got candid about his recent stay with his parents in his childhood home.

"You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?" said Jackson, who has had a longtime friendship with the actor's Oscar-winning father, Denzel Washington.

"Technically not anymore, but I was," said John David Washington, without specifying which of his parents' homes Jackson had referred. (Denzel and wife Pauletta Washington's homes include an apartment in Manhattan and a mansion in Los Angeles.) "I was in my old room."

Jackson, who has known John David Washington "my whole life," immediately began asking Denzel's son about his recent stay with his folks.

"I can't believe we're doing this right now," the "Tenet" star said. "There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I'm down for dinner in time."

The guest host immediately contradicted Washington: "That’s not a chore," Jackson said. "A chore is like sweeping the driveway, taking the garbage out, something to earn your keep."

"How about cooking?" Washington said. "There you go, I earned my keep that way."

"Yes, exactly," said Jackson, 71, who apparently is familiar with some of the younger actor's cuisine.

"I know you're the grill master," the "Pulp Fiction" star said. "You got mad, mad, mad grill skills, I gotta say that."

The two went on to talk about Washington's role in the Christopher Nolan-directed action thriller "Tenet." The film, which opened in the United States on Labor Day weekend, is out in theaters nationwide, but not in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles.