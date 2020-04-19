On his DIY YouTube show "Some Good News" Sunday, actor-director John Krasinski played highlights of a virtual prom he threw Friday for high school students whose proms were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know it's been hard for some of you to be missing prom, so we're bringing prom to YOU," the "A Quiet Place" director and "The Office" star, 40, wrote on his show's social-media accounts Thursday, inviting teens to the free online event. "Join us for #SGNProm this Friday, April 17th, live on YouTube. ... John will DJ and he'll bring along a few of his friends."

Those friends included ethereal singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her producer and singer-songwriter brother Finneas O'Connell, who together won 10 Grammy Awards this year, performing her song "Bad Guy"; the pop trio the Jonas Brothers, performing their Grammy-nominated song "Sucker"; Krasinski's "The Office" co-star Rainn Wilson; and Chance the Rapper.

At one point, Krasinski, wearing a tuxedo in a room with gold streamers and spinning lights, interviewed Eilish and O'Connell remotely. O'Connell, 22, thanked the host for “all the effort you put into this, with the balloons in your room and the glowsticks and the glasses. … It pulls on my heartstrings, because it makes me want to cry whenever a dad does anything that's super nice and wholesome … No one that isn't a dad would ever put so much love and care into something so nice for a bunch of 17-year-olds." Krasinski and his actress wife, Emily Blunt, have daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3.

Krasinski also coordinated an "#SGNPROM official after party" with DJ D-Nice.

Many teens expressed appreciation to Krasinski for his effort, uploading photos and videos of themselves at home in formal wear. "I have to tell you THANK YOU!" tweeted one. "You made us get dressed up, put on some makeup, decorate the dance floor, bake cupcakes, zoom w/ family and dance! My heart is full & grateful tonight." Wrote another, "Thank you for giving us what we couldn't have due to the virus. You'll be remembered ... by the class of 2020 for a long time to come."