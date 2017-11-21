TODAY'S PAPER
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the "Beauty and the Beast" world premiere on March 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen and her R&B singer husband, John Legend, are expecting their second child.

“It’s john’s!” Teigen, who turns 32 on Nov. 30, wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a video clip in which she asks the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, “Luna, what’s in here?” “BB!” the child replies. Amid laughter by the parents, Teigen asks, “Is it a baby?” as the video ends.

Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Legend, 38, did not comment on social media but tweeted a link to his wife’s Instagram post.

The couple, who began dating in 2007, married in September 2013.

