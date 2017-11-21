Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen and her R&B singer husband, John Legend, are expecting their second child.

“It’s john’s!” Teigen, who turns 32 on Nov. 30, wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a video clip in which she asks the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, “Luna, what’s in here?” “BB!” the child replies. Amid laughter by the parents, Teigen asks, “Is it a baby?” as the video ends.

Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Legend, 38, did not comment on social media but tweeted a link to his wife’s Instagram post.

The couple, who began dating in 2007, married in September 2013.