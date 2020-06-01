R&B and soul singer John Legend says he and his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, have distanced themselves from his old colleague Kanye West simply as a matter of relationships running their course.

Speaking in Sunday's edition of the U.K. newspaper The Times, the 11-time Grammy Award winner and activist, 41, reflected that their faded friendship was less a matter of politics than it might seem, given West's support of President Donald Trump. "I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing," said Legend, who openly supports liberal causes. "I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming," where West owns two ranches outside Cody and about 11 acres of commercial property within the town itself. "I'm here in L.A. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life."

Rapper-producer West, who turns 43 next Monday, was an early supporter of Legend, whom the singer met through his college roommate, a West cousin. Legend won best new artist at the 2006 Grammy Awards, plus best male R&B vocal performance for "Ordinary People" and best R&B album for his 2005 debut "Get Lifted."

A decade and a half later, Legend said, "Obviously we disagreed on the Trump thing and we still do, apparently. But what I've always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music. He's also in a different place musically. He's doing gospel music. That's what he's focused on right now, [and] designing his clothes, so we're in different places."

Neither Legend or Teigen, 34, nor West have commented on social media about the interview.