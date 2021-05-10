John Mulaney, Anna Marie Tendler separating

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife of nearly seven years, artist Anna Marie Tendler, are separating.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler told People magazine Monday in a statement through her representative.

"I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Tendler said in reference to Mulaney's reported recent stay at a rehabilitation facility for substance abuse that he has spoken about publicly and in his act.

Mulaney, 38, a two-time Emmy Award winner for his writing, has not commented on social media about the separation. The couple were married on July 5, 2014, with Mulaney posting on Instagram at the time, "On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman. I wish I could live it over and over again." His representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The comic has a sold-out residency at Manhattan's City Winery from this Monday, May 10, through Friday.