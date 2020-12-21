Reports: John Mulaney checks into rehab

Comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab, reports People magazine.

People, confirming an earlier New York Post report, said the former "Saturday Night Live" writer, 38, is seeking treatment after he relapsed following a long battle with addiction.

Mulaney has spoken extensively about his struggles to stay sober, and said that he started drinking at age 13. In a 2019 Esquire article, he said, "I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

In the same article, Mulaney talked about his "love" of cocaine and other prescription drugs. "I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing,'" he said. "Who's the athlete now?"

Last month, Mulaney joined "Late Night with Seth Meyers" as a staff writer and has made regular appearances on the show. He hosted "SNL" for the fourth time on Oct. 31.

Mulaney's representative did not immediately respond to People's request for comment.