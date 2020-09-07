DANBURY, Conn. — The city's sewage plant will be named after the host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in exchange for a $55,000 donation to charities, but only if the comedian is physically present when the ribbon is cut.

The condition was announced by Mayor Mark Boughton Sunday morning on local news program CT Capitol Report.

A video shows Boughton emerge from a portable toilet and say there is a condition on the naming for the donation, saying the $55,000 "is a little light for somebody in the 1 percent, but a deal's a deal."

Should Oliver opt not to attend the ceremony, Boughton said he was "already talking to the two Jimmys and Noah," a reference to NBC "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC, and Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show."

Oliver targeted Danbury in an expletive-laden segment, to which Boughton responded for the city, also on Capitol Report.

Boughton said Sunday morning on Twitter that the city would accept an offer from John Oliver to name its $110 million sewer plant after the comedian, but with "one very specific condition."

Boughton also said the city had something else it could name after Oliver: The portable toilet from which the mayor emerged.

"Come to Danbury and sit on your throne, John," Boughton said.