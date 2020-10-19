TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentCelebrities

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight," right,

John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight," right, with Mayor Mark Boughton is seen during a dedication ceremony for the newly renamed sewer plant in Danbury, Conn. Credit: HBO via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury's City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant "The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver "because it’s full of crap just like you, John."

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and a see-through plastic helmet.

"This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with," Oliver said. "And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our [expletive] out."

Boughton said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"The Conners" are back and dealing with the 'Conners,' 'black-ish' return with pandemic-themed episodes
Pop star Adele will host "Saturday Night Live" Adele set to host 'SNL' with H.E.R. as musical guest
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden beats Trump in audience in head-to-head town halls
Ed Burns speaks during the IFP's 29th Annual LI actor-director Edward Burns sets 'Bridge and Tunnel' streaming series
Jeremy Sisto at the premiere of "Frozen 2" 'FBI' star to be honored at drive-in North Fork TV Festival
J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert in October in LI's J.P. Rosenbaum, 'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert split after 8 years of marriage
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search