John Singleton to be taken off life support by family Monday

The Oscar-nominated "Boyz in the Hood" director has been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital. 

Director John Singleton arrives at the 80th Academy

Director John Singleton arrives at the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2008. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
The family for John Singleton says the Oscar-nominated filmmaker will be taken off life support Monday after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

In a statement Monday, Singleton's family said it was "an agonizing decision, one that our family made over a number of days with the careful counsel of John's doctors."

Reports earlier in the day had said Singleton died Monday morning. But a representative for Singleton said those reports were inaccurate and that Singleton remained on life support.

The 51-yearold director of "Boyz in the Hood," ''Poetic Justice" and other films has been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital. A court filing last week by his mother, Shelia Ward, requested that she be appointed Singleton's temporary conservator in order to make medical and financial decisions while he is incapacitated.

