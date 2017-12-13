“Fuller House” star John Stamos and his fiancee, model-actress Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child.

“Thank you @people I can’t stop crying!” the actor, 54, tweeted Wednesday, along with photos from the new issue of People magazine featuring his interview about impending fatherhood. Stamos posted the same message on his Facebook page, adding a staged magazine shot of his befuddled-looking self trying in vain to assemble a crib.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely,” he told People of McHugh. “So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.’ ” McHugh, 31, agreed, and jokingly suggested they do so soon “because you’re old,” Stamos said, quoting her quip.

Stamos, who on Oct. 22 announced their engagement after more than a year-and-a-half of dating, said the pregnancy prompted the proposal. “I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told People. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’ ”

In a nod to his role as Uncle Jessie on the original “Full House” (ABC, 1987-1995), Stamos joked, “I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” adding, “I’ve done every shtick you can do with a baby on TV . . . all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”