“Full House” favorite John Stamos and model-actress Caitlin McHugh have become engaged, a year and a half after taking their romance public.

“I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after,” Stamos, 54, posted on social media Sunday night, alongside a watercolor-style drawing of the couple, standing and happily nuzzling in front of Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle as fireworks burst in the sky. McHugh, 31, an avid Disney fan, and Stamos often spend time at Disneyland, with her frequently posting Instagram images from the Anaheim, California, theme park.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

When a Twitter commenter noted that the engagement ring in the drawing appeared to be incorrectly on the woman’s right hand, another person tweeted that Stamos “is Greek Orthodox so the engagement and wedding ring go on the right hand because it’s the hand we do our [sign of the] cross with.”

Stamos — Uncle Jessie on ABC’s “Full House” from 1987-1995, and a star of numerous series including ABC’s recent “Grandfathered” and the Netflix sequel “Fuller House” — was first seen publicly with the Wilhelmina model in March of last year, when they were photographed together at one of the Southern California locations of Carmela Ice Cream. A week earlier, he had mentioned on the daytime panel-discussion show “The View” that he was dating someone.

McHugh has had small roles on series including “Castle,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” plus a four-episode arc of “The Vampire Diaries” as Sloan, a witch of the Traveler subculture. She has appeared in more than a half-dozen TV commercials, including the 2014 Old Navy spot “Active,” in which she chats with and gets shoved by Amy Poehler, and very prominently in last year’s Jared commercial “Feelings into Jewelry.”

Stamos was married to model-actress Rebecca Romijn from September 1998 to March 2005.