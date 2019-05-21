In his first public statements about his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said in a recent court filing that bruises she displayed in photos to allege domestic violence against him had been applied cosmetically.

"I have denied Ms. Heard's allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016, when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week," Depp, 55, said in a declaration first obtained by TheBlast.com Monday. "I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman."

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp cited "new evidence not previously in my possession," and said that "after years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax."

He additionally stated he himself had been physically abused by "Aquaman" star Heard, 33. "Notwithstanding Ms. Heard's false domestic abuse allegations about me," his filing stated, "there was actual, documented domestic violence in our relationship: she was the perpetrator, and I was the victim. While mixing prescription amphetamines and nonprescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused me serious bodily injury."

Heard's attorney, Eric George, responded in a statement Monday, "The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard. The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, his former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone." Depp sued his former business managers, The Management Group, in January 2017, alleging financial mismanagement.

George's statement went on to say, "In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp's baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories."

Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, after 15 months of marriage. It was finalized in January 2017 following acrimonious negotiations, claims and counterclaims.