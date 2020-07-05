TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Amber Heard can be in court for ex Johnny Depp's testimony, UK judge says

Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, can attend his

Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, can attend his libel suit trial against U.K. tabloid The Sun, a judge has ruled.  Credit: AP / Markus Schreiber

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Johnny Depp's lawyers have failed to stop the American actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, from attending his libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun until she is called to give evidence.

In a court order published on Saturday, trial judge Andrew Nicol said that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before she testifies in the case “would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their defense."

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article stating that the actor was violent and abusive to Heard. He strongly denies the allegations.

Depp's lawyers had asked the judge to keep Heard from attending the trial until the 34-year-old actress and model appears to give evidence, arguing that her testimony would be more reliable if she were not present in court when Depp was being cross-examined.

The judge noted it is News Group and Wootton, and not Heard, that are defending the claim, while conceding they will be relying “heavily” on what Heard says.

The trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to start Tuesday and to last three weeks.

Other witnesses are likely to include Depp’s ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who have both submitted statements supporting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley 'Desperados': Ex-'SNL' star lone bright spot in Netflix movie
In this image from part one of PBS' 'The Vote': Remarkable tour of largely forgotten history
This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore star in CBS honors Carl Reiner with two colorized 'Dick Van Dyke' episodes
Animated MTV characters Beavis, pictured right, and Butt-Head Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head come back
Rep. John Lewis in "John Lewis: Good 'John Lewis: Good Trouble': Profound documentary
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search