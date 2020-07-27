A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny and unleashed by addiction to alcohol and drugs.

Attorney Sasha Wass was summing up at Depp’s libel case against the newspaper over an article alleging that he physically abused ex-wife Heard — a high-stakes celebrity trial in which the reputations of both former spouses are at stake.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” He strongly denies being violent to Heard.

The case is due to end Tuesday, but judge Andrew Nicol is not expected to deliver his ruling for several weeks.

In closing arguments, Wass said the newspaper’s defense “is one of truth — namely that Mr. Depp did indeed beat his wife.”

Wass said there was “overwhelming evidence of domestic violence or wife-beating behavior, cataloged over a three-year period.”

She said Depp was “a hopeless addict who repeatedly lost his self-control and all ability to restrain his anger.”

"Permeating all of the evidence in this case is the character of Mr. Depp himself — his well-documented evidence of violence and destruction over his adult life, which have occurred when he was under the influence of drink and drugs.”

She said that Depp "has a name for this metamorphosed entity — namely, The Monster.”

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

The former spouses have both been in court throughout three weeks of testimony at the grand neo-Gothic court building, though Depp did not attend on Monday morning. His lawyer is due to sum up on Tuesday.