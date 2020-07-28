TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Johnny Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp,

Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

By The Associated Press
Print

Johnny Depp’s high-stakes libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard wrapped up Tuesday in a London court, with the star’s lawyer calling Heard “a compulsive liar” and contending that Depp was the real victim of abuse in the relationship.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

In closing arguments at the three-week trial, Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, said the actor strongly denied "this reputation-destroying, career-ending allegation.”

“He has never hit a woman in his entire life — period, full stop, nada," Sherborne said.

Judge Andrew Nicol has retired to consider his verdict, expected in a few weeks.

Neither Depp, 57, nor Heard, 34, is on trial, though it has been easy to forget that during a case that dissected their toxic celebrity love affair.

Depp is the claimant in the civil case, NGN and Wootton are the defendants and Heard is their main witness. To defeat Depp’s libel claim, the newspaper must convince the judge that, on the balance of probabilities, its story was accurate.

NGN’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, said in her summing-up that there was no doubt Depp “regularly and systematically abused his wife" and so the “wife-beater” label was justified.

But Sherborne said The Sun's article gave the false impression Depp had been “tried, convicted and sentenced” for domestic violence, and compared him to former film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Emmy-nominated Hugh Jackman stars as former Roslyn schools 'Bad Education' grabs 2 Emmy nods; 'Watchmen' leads all nominees
WarnerMedia and an outside firm will speak to Report: 'Ellen' show under internal investigation
Alex Trebek delves into his life and behind 'The Answer Is ...': Trebek's heartfelt memoir
Regis Philbin and co-host Kelly Ripa appear on 'Live!' says goodbye to Regis Philbin
Paul Castellano in Netflix's " Fear City: New 'Fear City': 3-part docuseries should have been longer
Clare Crawley will star in season 16 of One LIer cut from 'Bachelorette' contention, one remains
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search