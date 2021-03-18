TODAY'S PAPER
Lawyers for Johnny Depp seek to appeal 'wife beater' ruling

Lawyers for actor Johnny Depp say they are seeking permission to appeal the libel ruling the movie star lost against News Group Newspapers in November. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas

By The Associated Press
Lawyers for Johnny Depp told Britain's Court of Appeal Thursday that the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed, part of arguments seeking to overturn a ruling that the actor assaulted Heard during the couple's marriage.

The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal a High Court ruling in November, when he lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a "wife beater" in an article. Depp lost the case — thought to be one of the biggest English libel trials in recent history — following a three-week trial in July.

High Court Justice Andrew Nicol ruled that lawyers for Sun publisher News Group Newspapers proved during the trial that the allegations against Depp, made in an April 2018 article, were "substantially true."

The judge ruled that Depp, 57, assaulted Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and put her in fear for her life at least three times.

