A British judge will rule next week on whether Johnny Depp was libeled by a tabloid newspaper that branded him a wife-beater — an accusation his lawyer called a "reputation-destroying, career-ending" false allegation.

Britain’s judicial office announced Tuesday that Judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Monday, Nov. 2, without a hearing at the High Court, where Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a dramatic three-week legal showdown in July.

The case, with its accusations of drug abuse, emotional turmoil and drunken fights, cast a stark light on the private lives of the celebrity couple, who met on the set of the 2011 comedy "The Rum Diary" and married in Los Angeles in 2015. They separated the following year and divorced in 2017.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting Heard.

Over several days in the witness box, Depp, 57, branded the allegations a "hoax" and said that Heard was the aggressor during their volatile relationship.Heard, 34, testified as the main witness for the defense, saying that Depp turned violent under the influence of alcohol and drugs.