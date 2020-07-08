Johnny Depp denied an allegation by ex-wife Amber Heard that he is a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” monster who turned violent when he drank and took drugs, though he acknowledged in a London court on Wednesday that he may have done things he can't remember while he was under the influence.

Depp, 57, underwent a second day of cross-examination at the High Court by a lawyer for British tabloid The Sun, which is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he'd physically abused Heard.

The newspaper's lawyer, Sasha Wass, read the court an email to Depp that Heard, 34, had composed in 2013 but never sent, in which she called his behavior a “full on disco bloodbath.”

“I just don’t know if I can do this anymore," she wrote. “It is like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Half of you I love madly, and the other half scares me.

“Many times you have hurt me. Physically and emotionally from the things you say and did while ... [messed] up," she wrote.

Depp said the email was evidence “that Ms. Heard was building a dossier” as “an insurance policy for later.”

Depp has acknowledged heavy drinking and drug use, but said Heard’s claim that drugs and alcohol made him a “monster” was “delusional.”