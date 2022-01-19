Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain lifetime award for comedy

Comedian, talk show host and political influencer Jon Stewart has been named the 23rd recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Award for lifetime achievement in comedy.

The 59-year-old Stewart — born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz — rose to prominence as a stand-up comic and host of multiple failed talk shows before taking over Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" in 1999. His 16-year run as "Daily Show" host turned him into a cultural and political force as Stewart trained his satirical eye on both politics and an increasingly polarized national media.

Since retiring from "The Daily Show" in 2015, Stewart has become a vocal proponent of a number of social causes and one of the most prominent voices in support of health care for Sept. 11 first responders in New York City. He recently returned to television as host of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" on Apple TV.

Stewart will be presented with the award during a gala ceremony on April 24, featuring testimonials by a host of comedians and surprise guests. He was one of the comedians who spoke during Dave Chappelle's Mark Twain Award ceremony in 2019.