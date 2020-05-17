Jonah Hill crowned most foul-mouthed actor of all time

Actor Jonah Hill has uttered the most swear words in movies, according to a U.K. gambling website.

"So many people to thank," Hill, 36, good-naturedly responded on Instagram following the post "Profanity on Film" by Buzz Bingo, which operates both online and brick-and-mortar bingo games in the United Kingdom. Acknowledging his "The Wolf of Wall Street" director, Hill wrote, "@martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson," a swearing legend. "Humbled. (Also 'new report'? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love," he concluded.

Buzz Bingo said Hill — whose R-rated films besides "Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) include "Superbad" (2007), "Get Him to the Greek" (2010), and "21 Jump Street" and its sequel (2012, 2014) — had both the most swears (376) and the most per 1,000 words (22.9). His total beat out that of fellow "Wolf of Wall Street” star Leonardo DiCaprio (361) as well as those of Samuel L. Jackson (301) and Adam Sandler (295), among others on a list of 10. Hill's average far topped those of runner-up Sandler (12.3) and other stars, all male.

Additionally, his "Wolf of Wall Street” character, Donnie Azoff, uttered the most swear words per 1,000 (74.0), though DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort in that film holds the record for most swears in a movie, with 332. Hill's Azoff did not make the top 10, although his Seth from "Superbad" ranked ninth, with 152.

To compile its lists, Buzz Bingo said it analyzed 3,565 film scripts for swear words listed in the 2016 report "Attitudes to Potentially Offensive Language and Gestures on TV and Radio," commissioned by the U.K.'s broadcasting regulatory agency, The Office of Communications (Ofcom).

Writer-producer Ryan Murphy ("Glee," "American Horror Story"), 54, congratulated Hill in an Instagram comment, writing, "[expletive] amazing! You are the best, Jonah. This is a remarkable honor. I watch everything you do and love it all. I watch WOLF at least once a month. My favorite Scorsese movie and you are brilliant in it. Keep on. R."