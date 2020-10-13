TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment Celebrities

Report: Gianna Santos, Jonah Hill call off their engagement 

Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill became engaged in September 2019. Credit: Getty Images for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle / Rachel Murray

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Have Jonah Hill and his fiancee, Gianna Santos, called off their engagement?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, says two-time Academy Award nominee Hill, 36, and content manager Santos, 31, have split amicably.

The two became engaged in early September of last year, the actor's representative confirmed at the time. First seen together publicly in August 2018, walking in New York City, the couple kept their relationship largely private.

Neither has commented publicly on the report.

Santos, who was raised in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood, graduated from Fordham University in 2011 with a degree in communication and media studies. Currently content manager at the Los Angeles beauty-products retailer Violet Grey, she previously has worked as a stylist/producer at the apparel companies Kith and JackThreads, and in budgeting at HBO, among other work experience listed on her LinkedIn account.

Hill, who received Oscar nominations for "Moneyball" (2011) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), has also starred in films including "21 Jump Street" and its sequel (2012, 2014), and "War Dogs" (2016, directed by Huntington-raised Todd Phillips). In 2018 he re-teamed with Emma Stone, one of his co-stars in "Superbad" (2007), for the Netflix series "Maniac."

