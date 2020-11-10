"Vikings" star Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who has a history of substance abuse, arrests and rehab, was arrested in California Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

E! News said Tuesday that it had confirmed with the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station an earlier report by TMZ.com saying Meyers, 43, was involved in a minor single-car accident around 5 p.m. After failing a field sobriety test, the actor was booked on a misdemeanor charge and released pending adjudication.

Meyers, whose credits also include Showtime's "The Tudors," is married to actress Mara Lane, with whom he has a 3-year-old son, Wolf.