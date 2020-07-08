"The Fast and the Furious" franchise star Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, producer Andrew Form.

TMZ.com on Tuesday citing public-record documents, said Brewster, 40, filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The couple are parents to sons Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4. Neither Brewster nor Form, who is in his early 50s, has commented publicly.

Brewster's other work includes cast roles on the TV series "Lethal Weapon" and "Secrets and Lies." Form is a partner with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller in the production company Platinum Dunes. Movies produced by the company include the "Transformers" and "Purge" franchises, and the upcoming "A Quiet Place Part II."