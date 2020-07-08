TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Fast and the Furious' star Jordana Brewster files for divorce

Actress Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from

Actress Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from movie producer Andrew Form, her husband of 13 years. Credit: Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball / Tibrina Hobson

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"The Fast and the Furious" franchise star Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, producer Andrew Form.

TMZ.com on Tuesday citing public-record documents, said Brewster, 40, filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The couple are parents to sons Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4. Neither Brewster nor Form, who is in his early 50s, has commented publicly.

Brewster's other work includes cast roles on the TV series "Lethal Weapon" and "Secrets and Lies." Form is a partner with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller in the production company Platinum Dunes. Movies produced by the company include the "Transformers" and "Purge" franchises, and the upcoming "A Quiet Place Part II."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Shepard Smith is set to join CNBC in Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith going to CNBC
Whitney Houston is one of this year's inductees Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won't be live but virtual
The cast of MTV's "The Challenge" are part After 35 seasons, 'The Challenge' is still strong
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo play Alexander Hamilton Miranda responds to 'Hamilton' slavery criticism
Amy Schumer is one tough mother-to-be in HBO 'Expecting Amy': A labored effort
Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley 'Desperados': Ex-'SNL' star lone bright spot in Netflix movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search