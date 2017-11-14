Singer and “American Idol” season 6 winner Jordin Sparks revealed Tuesday that she and Dana Isaiah were wed in July and are now expecting their first baby.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks, 27, told People magazine. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountaintops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Sparks had been in Houston in February, working with her youth organization, I’m M.A.D., Are You?, and met Isaiah’s family. Weeks later, when Isaiah was considering a move to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career, his mother and Sparks’ mother arranged a group chat “to get [Jordin] to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she’s experienced the industry out here,” Isaiah, 25, told the magazine. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want you guys to date.’ ”

But the two, finding much in common, then spoke almost daily for a month. They finally met in person over Easter weekend when Isaiah was in Los Angeles to meet with a modeling agency.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was, like, in my head, ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’ ” said Sparks, the daughter of former New York Giants defensive back Phillippi Sparks. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

The two eloped on July 16 while on vacation with friends in Hawaii. The following month, they discovered Sparks was pregnant.

“I’m extremely grateful, because life is nuts” the Grammy Award-nominee told People. “This is the best part so far, because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”

Sparks remains scheduled to appear with musical-theater stars Betty Buckley and Lainie Kazan, “America’s Got Talent” finalist Sal Valentinetti, of Bethpage, and many others Dec. 4 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the benefit concert “One Night With the Stars.”