TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian scandal

Jordyn Woods, left, and Kylie Jenner, seen here

Jordyn Woods, left, and Kylie Jenner, seen here on Aug. 29, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for SECNDNTURE/Emma McIntyre

By The Associated Press
Print

Jordyn Woods says "I'm not a homewrecker," breaking her silence over exactly what went down with Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson — now Khloé Kardashian's ex.

She told Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress' Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk" that Thompson kissed her once on the lips and that was it.

Woods is the best friend of Kylie Jenner and she is also close to Jenner's sister Khloé and the entire Kardashian family. Thompson is the father of Khloé's baby, True.

For two weeks, social media rumors and hate have been swirling about what occurred between the two at a party at Thompson's Los Angeles home.

At times tearful, the 21-year-old Woods told Pinkett Smith she regrets heading over to Thompson's place with girlfriends after a night on the town.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Bones" stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel sued Fox told to pay $179M in 'Bones' profit dispute
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Oprah Winfrey at the Cecil B. DeMille Award Winfrey to interview Jackson accusers in post-film special
Marlon Jackson, second from left, Tito Jackson, second Jackson's brothers say accusers' film neglects facts
Original "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members Jennie Garth, '90210' returning with most of the original cast
Michael Jackson and Wade Robson in a scene 'Leaving Neverland': Riveting story, tough to watch