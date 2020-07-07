Josh Brolin, wife expecting baby No. 2

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin and his wife of nearly four years, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, are expecting their second child together.

"The Brolin's are a growin' !! Our little December babe is on the way … ," wrote Kathryn Brolin on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of herself holding the couple's 20-month-old daughter, Westlyn.

On her Instagram Stories account, Kathryn Brolin reposted a missive from makeup artist Chandler West reading, "Anddd another one. Auntie Chan is missing these humans so much."

Josh Brolin, 52, humorously commented on his wife's post, "Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula...wait...WHAT?!?!"

The actor has two adult children — son Trevor and daughter Eden — with first wife Deborah Adair, an actress known as Alice Adair, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1992. He has no children from his 2004-13 marriage to actress Diane Lane.