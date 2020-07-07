TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Josh Brolin, wife expecting baby No. 2

Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn, have been

Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn, have been married since 2016. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin and his wife of nearly four years, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, are expecting their second child together.

"The Brolin's are a growin' !! Our little December babe is on the way … ," wrote Kathryn Brolin on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of herself holding the couple's 20-month-old daughter, Westlyn.

On her Instagram Stories account, Kathryn Brolin reposted a missive from makeup artist Chandler West reading, "Anddd another one. Auntie Chan is missing these humans so much."

Josh Brolin, 52, humorously commented on his wife's post, "Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula...wait...WHAT?!?!"

The actor has two adult children — son Trevor and daughter Eden — with first wife Deborah Adair, an actress known as Alice Adair, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1992. He has no children from his 2004-13 marriage to actress Diane Lane.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo play Alexander Hamilton Miranda responds to 'Hamilton' slavery criticism
Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley 'Desperados': Ex-'SNL' star lone bright spot in Netflix movie
In this image from part one of PBS' 'The Vote': Remarkable tour of largely forgotten history
This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore star in CBS honors Carl Reiner with two colorized 'Dick Van Dyke' episodes
Animated MTV characters Beavis, pictured right, and Butt-Head Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head come back
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search