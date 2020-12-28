Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd welcome second child

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin and his wife of four years, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, have welcomed their second child together.

"Baby Chapel. Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20. Our little Christmas evening angel... Chapel Grace Brolin," wrote Kathryn Brolin on Instagram on Sunday. She added a second photo of the child an hour later, which Josh Brolin, 52, reposted on his own Instagram account. "Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels," the actor wrote. "Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives [sic] thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Westlyn, and Josh Brolin has two adult children, son Trevor and daughter Eden, with first wife Deborah Adair, an actress known as Alice Adair, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1992. He has no children from his 2004-13 marriage to actress Diane Lane.