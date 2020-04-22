Actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have welcomed their first child, a daughter. "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the couple's representative said Wednesday in a statement to press.

"Queen & Slim" star Turner-Smith, 33, had revealed the baby's gender in an Instagram Story post last month. She and former "Dawson's Creek" star Jackson, 41, most recently starring in Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere" and Showtime's "The Affair," married in December.

Neither star has commented on social media, where Turner-Smith has posted pregnancy images since February. On April 3, captioning a nude pregnancy portrait, she called motherhood "a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation."