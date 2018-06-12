Ouch! “The View” co-host Joy Behar, who had been absent from the ABC show on Monday, returned to the program on Tuesday after being hospitalized over the weekend.

“Saturday night, on my way to the event at The Retreat, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” said Behar, referring to the domestic abuse shelter’s All Against Abuse gala held in Southampton.

Behar, 75, explained that she “was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open up an avocado and I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out … and I stabbed myself.”

Calling her accident “Avocado Hand,” the co-host warned the audience about taking more care when wielding a knife. “The doctor said [in the emergency room], ‘Oh, we get this all the time,’ ” she said. “So anytime you’re holding the item and you try to cut it, you can get this. So what happened was I guess there must have been infection, they put me in the hospital overnight.”

“The View” co-host said she had been on an antibiotic drip every six hours and was now doing “better.”

Behar, who owns a home in Southampton, said she had never felt “pain quite so intense, it was awful.”

Although the rest of “The View” co-hosts gifted her a protective glove and an avocado slicer, Behar was not convinced.

“I’m going to leave the dicing to Rachael Ray and I’m only going to buy ready-made guacamole,” she quipped.