Singer Joy Villa demands apology from Corey Lewandowski over alleged sexual assault

Villa told "Good Morning America" that "We have to say 'I'm sorry.' "

Singer Joy Villa attends the 59th Grammy Awards

Singer Joy Villa attends the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Singer Joy Villa says she wants an apology from Corey Lewandowski for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering last fall. And she's defending herself against a video that shows her slapping another man's buttocks at a separate event.

Villa is a Trump supporter and potential congressional candidate who wore a dress displaying Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan to the Grammys. Lewandowski was Trump's campaign manager until being fired in June 2016.

Villa tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that she has apologized to the man whom she hit: "When he said, 'Take it easy,' I stopped."

She said, "We have to say 'I'm sorry.'"

Lewandowski has told Fox Business that "due process" was underway and would "determine a person's innocence."

