LI's Judd Apatow, Dave Attell join 'Laughter in Lockdown' livestream special

Film producer-director Judd Apatow grew up in Syosset.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Long Islanders Judd Apatow and Dave Attell will be among the comedians raising money for The Actors Fund with the all-star livestream "Laughter in Lockdown."

Apatow, 52, who was raised in Syosset, and Attell, who is in his mid-50s and grew up in Rockville Centre, join Pete Holmes, Jim Norton, Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Ray Romano, Jeff Ross, Wanda Sykes and "Impractical Jokers" star Sal Vulcano, among others, Friday at 8 p.m. at NYLaughs.org/lockdown.

The Actors Fund provides economic support for performing arts and entertainment professionals, many of whom are unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

