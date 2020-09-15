Jude Law is a dad for the sixth time

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jude Law and his wife Phillipa Coan have welcomed their first child together, Law's sixth.

In a remote-video appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday, Law, 47, told the host of his newfound love of gardening, then said, "Oh, on top of that, I had a baby, so there you go."

The actor and his psychologist wife celebrated their first anniversary on April 30. Law has three children with his first wife, actress Sadie Frost, to whom he was married from 1997 to 2003: son Rafferty (born 1996), daughter Iris (born 2000) and son Rudy (born 2002). Law and his ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke have a daughter, Sophia, who turns 11 on Sept. 22, and he and ex-girlfriend Catherine Harding have a daughter, Ada, 5.