Julia Garner, Mark Foster are married

Instagram posts Sunday by actress Julia Garner and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster indicate that the couple were married on Friday.

Foster, a three-time Grammy nominee with his band, and Garner, a recurring player on FX's "The Americans" and an Emmy Award winner for her role as Ruth Langmore on the Netflix drama "Ozark," each posted an identical black-and-white photo of themselves in the back of what appears to be a New York City taxi, she in white, he in a suit with a wedding corsage. Each captioned it, "12/27/19," with an engagement-ring emoji.

As well, designer Zac Posen on Sunday posted a photo of the couple kissing at a formal event, with Foster in a tuxedo and Garner in a bridal gown. "Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims,” Posen wrote.