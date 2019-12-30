TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Julia Garner, Mark Foster are married

Actress Julia Garner and musician Mark Foster attend

Actress Julia Garner and musician Mark Foster attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Nov.7 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation / Vivien Killilea

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Instagram posts Sunday by actress Julia Garner and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster indicate that the couple were married on Friday.

Foster, a three-time Grammy nominee with his band, and Garner, a recurring player on FX's "The Americans" and an Emmy Award winner for her role as Ruth Langmore on the Netflix drama "Ozark," each posted an identical black-and-white photo of themselves in the back of what appears to be a New York City taxi, she in white, he in a suit with a wedding corsage. Each captioned it, "12/27/19," with an engagement-ring emoji.

As well, designer Zac Posen on Sunday posted a photo of the couple kissing at a formal event, with Foster in a tuxedo and Garner in a bridal gown. "Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims,” Posen wrote.

