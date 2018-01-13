TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 34° Good Evening
Few Clouds 34° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and sons mark end of her chemo treatment with 'Beat It' video

The video is titled: "Mom's last chemo day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017.  Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has marked the end of chemo by posting an Instagram video of her grown sons lip-syncing to Michael Jackson's "Beat It."

The "Veep" star and "Seinfeld" alum" said of Charlie and Henry, her two kids with Brad Hall: "Ain't they sweet?"

Louis-Dreyfus announced in September she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she found out the day after winning an Emmy for "Veep." She's been sharing her journey and support from loved ones and fans on social media ever since.

The video is titled: "Mom's last chemo day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie." Louis-Dreyfus called her sons "My beauty boys."

The video posted Friday had been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.

Louis-Dreyfus turned 57 Saturday.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Edgar Ramirez stars as Gianni Versace in the ‘Assassination of Versace’: Criss is electrifying
Lindsay Lohan and talk show host Wendy Williams Lohan: I’m ‘stalkerish’ about pursuing ‘Mean Girls’ sequel
Cress Williams stars as the DC Comics hero ‘Black Lightning’: Superhero series a welcome addition
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan attend See photos from the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards
President Barack Obama with David Letterman, whose interview Obama talks dance moves, politics on new Letterman show
Jennifer Lopez will appear in an upcoming J.Lo to guest star on 'Will & Grace'