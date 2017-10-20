“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last month, says she has completed her second round of chemotherapy.
“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT [expletive] around here,” Dreyfus posted on Instagram Thursday, underneath a photo of herself with a mustache drawn on her face.
“I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,’” she continued. “Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.” Hale and Simons co-star with Dreyfus on the HBO comedy.
On Sept. 28, Dreyfus made the surprising revelation about her diagnosis.“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote on social media. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
Dreyfus got the bad news a day after winning the 2017 Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
