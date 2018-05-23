Julia Louis-Dreyfus is adding to her array of accolades with comedy's greatest honor: The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Louis-Dreyfus -- who has won 11 Emmy Awards for comedy acting and three for comedy producing, and is an inductee into the Television Academy Hall of Fame -- will receive the 21st annual award at a Kennedy Center gala on Oct. 21.

"Well, this is insanely exciting," the comedian, 57, tweeted after Wednesday's announcement. Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement that, "Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor. Over four decades, her wildly original characters and her gift for physical comedy have left us in stitches," adding, "Julia is a role model for so many."

Louis-Dreyfus is recovering from the breast cancer she announced in September. Production on the final season of her acclaimed sitcom "Veep" is set to begin late this summer, her co-star Tony Hale told ABC News Radio Monday.