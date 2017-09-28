“Veep” and “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has posted an announcement on social media that indicates she has breast cancer.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I’m the one,” the seven-time Emmy Award-winning actress, 56, posted on Twitter and Instagram Thursday.
“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” SAG-AFTRA, the post continued. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
“Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes. We have no further details to provide at this time. We appreciate your understanding,” her representative Rebecca Sides Capallan told Newsday in a statement.
Louis-Dreyfus has won Emmys for her work on “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and her current series, HBO’s “Veep.”
