Comedy star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who announced in September that she has breast cancer, thanked two of her “Veep” cast-members Thursday for a short video they had created to cheer her up.

“2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today,” the seven-time lead actress Emmy Award-winner, 56, tweeted. “And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched. . . . ”

The one-and-a-quarter-minute video features Matt Walsh as hapless former press secretary Mike McLintock and Sam Richardson, who plays aide Richard Splett. They decide that since Louis-Dreyfus is having cancer treatment today, they will “psych her up” with an inspirational quote they will find online.

“Here’s one” says Richardson, 33, “right off the bat: ‘I believe in one thing only: the power of human will.’ ”

“No,” Walsh, 53, replies. “Josef Stalin said that.”

Walsh then finds one: “If you’re lucky enough to do well, it’s your responsibility to send the elevator back down.” Richardson notes, “That’s a quote from Kevin Spacey,” recently accused of decades of sexual misconduct.

“Too soon?” Walsh asks.

“Too soon,” Richardson responds. “I think it’s best to avoid him.”

“Not as bad as Stalin . . . ,” considers Walsh.

Richardson then comes across one final quote: “I always find that when I do something that I like, from my heart, that it works.”

“So true,” Walsh agrees, then changes tone. “No. Harvey Weinstein.”

The two finally decide to “psych her up with a song” and start dancing and singing along to Survivor’s pumped-up 1982 hit “Eye of the Tiger.”

The choice of song hearkened to a similar video from Oct. 20 in which fellow cast-members Tony Hale and Timothy Simons lip-sync to Katy Perry’s “Roar,” whose lyrics include: “I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter, dancing through the fire / ‘Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar.”

“How lucky am I that these bozos have my back?” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted in a thank-you response to Hale and Simons. “What a moving inspiration to my day.”