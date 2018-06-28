Julia Roberts joins Instagram

Julia Roberts is getting social.

The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first-ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello."

The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account. In her first 24 hours on the app, the Oscar winner attracted more than 107,000 followers.

A second post on Thursday was of the actress and an unidentified pal, both wearing T-shirts with the words: "You can't make everyone happy. You are not an avocado."

Roberts has not said why she decided to create an Instagram account. In June 2016, Roberts told InStyle magazine that she had not established a social media presence because she prefers to unplug and spend time with her family after work.