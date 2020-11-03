TODAY'S PAPER
Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough were married in July 2017. Credit: Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles / Rachel Murray

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Five months after Julianne Hough and her hockey player husband Brooks Laich jointly announced their separation, the "Dancing with the Stars" champion and guest judge filed for divorce on Monday. The Blast, which had obtained copies of the divorce papers, broke the news.

While neither Hough, 32, nor Laich, 37, have commented about the divorce, Hough posted the Nelson Mandela quote "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears" in an Instagram Story on Monday before news of their split was revealed. Instagram Story posts cycle out after 24 hours.

In May, when they announced their separation, the couple said: "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough and Laich got engaged in 2015 after a year of dating. They were married in July 2017 at a ceremony featuring more than 200 guests in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

