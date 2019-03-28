TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Donald Trump calls on FBI, DOJ to review Jussie Smollett case

Jussie Smollett speaks to reporters on Tuesday at

Jussie Smollett speaks to reporters on Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago after prosecutors dropped all charges against him. Photo Credit: AP/Ashlee Rezin

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump is calling on the FBI and Department of Justice to review the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago.

Prosecutors offered little explanation and infuriated Chicago's police chief and mayor this week when they dropped charges against Smollett related to making a false police report. Yet prosecutors still insist the actor faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in January.

Trump tweeted early Thursday: "FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!"

Smollett's attorney says two brothers who say they worked with the actor to stage the attack are lying. Investigators alleged Smollett staged the attack with the hopes of gaining attention and advancing his career.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep': Still TV's greatest comedy
Actresses Julia Louis-Dreyfus, left, and Lena Dunham attend Louis-Dreyfus reveals 'Veep' last season story line
Bill Hader in HBO's "Barry." 'Barry': Season 2's a big improvement over season 1
Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to reporters at the Prosecutors drop charges against Jussie Smollett
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Showtime Hugh Dancy joining 'Homeland' for final season
Dierks Bentley, left, and Brandi Carlile will collaborate Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, more to sing at ACM Awards