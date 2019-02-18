TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
27° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday

Actor and musician Jussie Smollett has said through

Actor and musician Jussie Smollett has said through his lawyers he feels "victimized" by reports that he had a role in his alleged attack. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Victoria Will

By The Associated Press
Print

Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett say there are no plans for him to meet with Chicago detectives Monday for a follow-up interview about his reported assault.

Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett's lawyers. She says in an emailed statement that his lawyers "will keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf."

Smollett reported last month that he was physically attacked by two men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs. He said they also yelled he was in "MAGA Country," an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Police said Saturday that the investigation had "shifted" after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them without charges. Police say they've requested a follow-up interview with Smollett.

Smollett's lawyers say the actor feels "victimized" by reports that he played a role in the assault.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again
Alec Baldwin portraying Donald Trump during the cold Baldwin grows tiring as Trump on 'SNL'
Sammy Davis, Jr. kicks it up in a PBS' Sammy Davis Jr. doc: Entertaining  tribute
The documentary "United Skates" airs on HBO.   'United Skates': Roller-skating doc is compelling  
Aidan Gallagher, left, Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert 'The Umbrella Academy': Super superheroes
Nickelodeon will mark the 20th anniversary of "SpongeBob 'SpongeBob' spinoffs in the works at Nickelodeon