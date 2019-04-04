TODAY'S PAPER
Deadline looms for Jussie Smollett to pay over $130G to Chicago for investigative costs

Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in

Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago last Tuesday after prosecutors dropped all charges against him. Photo Credit: AP/Ashlee Rezin

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — A deadline is looming for Jussie Smollett to pay more than $130,000 to Chicago for investigative costs into what city authorities say was a staged racist, anti-gay attack or risk getting slapped with a civil lawsuit.

Thursday is seven days since Mayor Rahm Emanuel's law chief sent the "Empire" actor a letter demanding the payment. The March 28 letter said he must pay within seven days but didn't specify a response if he didn't.

Nonpayment will likely prompt the city to sue Smollett, prompting a civil trial where standards for proving he staged the incident will be lower than in criminal court.

Chicago sent the letter after state prosecutors dropped criminal charges accusing Smollett of orchestrating the attack.

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot could reverse any legal action after she's sworn in May 20.

By The Associated Press

