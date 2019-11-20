TODAY'S PAPER
Jussie Smollett: Chicago prosecution was malicious

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett greets supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago on March 26. Credit: AP / Paul Beaty

By The Associated Press
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says his $10,000 payment after the close of a criminal case should prevent Chicago from seeking reimbursement for a police investigation of his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett’s attorneys filed a response Tuesday to Chicago’s lawsuit in federal court. They also filed a counterclaim against the city, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress.

Smollett told police that he was beaten in January by two men who looped a noose around his neck. Chicago police said it was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report.

But prosecutors in March dropped the case. Smollett, 37, maintains his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep a $10,000 bail.

