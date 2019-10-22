TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Judge: Chicago suit against Jussie Smollett to proceed

Jussie Smollett before leaving Cook County Court after

Jussie Smollett before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago on March 26. Photo Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO — A federal judge has refused to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Tuesday allowed the lawsuit to proceed. It seeks to recoup the $130,000 that the city says the police department spent to investigate Smollett's claim that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January.

Kendall rejected the argument made by the former "Empire" actor's attorneys that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Smollett could not have known how much time and money the police would spend investigating his allegations.

Police maintain that Smollett staged the attack, but the actor says it was real.

Prosecutors charged Smollett with lying to the police but abruptly dropped the charges weeks later, angering the police department and mayor's office.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alec Baldwin plays President Donald Trump during Baldwin said he was done playing Trump. Here's why he's still going.
Helen Mirren in "Catherine the Great." 'Catherine the Great': Mirren can't save tepid tale
Tony nominee Ethan Slater will reprise his Broadway Nickelodeon to air live 'SpongeBob Musical'
Stephen Colbert attends the 36th annual PaleyFest in CBS signs Stephen Colbert to 3-year extension
The cast of TLC's "Unpolished": Jennifer Martone, from LI salon to be focus of new TLC reality series
Paul Rudd as Miles in Netflix's "Living with 'Living with Yourself': Paul Rudd is terrific in dual role
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search