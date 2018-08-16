Pop star Justin Bieber has a new half sister.

"Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER," the Canadian singer, 24, posted on Instagram and Facebook Thursday. His father, Jeremy Bieber, who is in his early 40s, tweeted from Stratford, Ontario, the same day, "Just Welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber." In an Instagram post the elder Bieber specified the time as 8:30 a.m. The mother is Chelsey Rebelo, whom Jeremy Bieber married in February.

Jeremy, who never married Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, also has two children with former partner Erin Wagner: daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon, aged 10 and 8, respectively, according to Us Weekly. The three Bieber children are close. Rebelo also has a daughter, Allie, 11, who shares a YouTube channel with Jazmyn.