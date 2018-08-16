Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Justin Bieber welcomes baby half sister

Justin Bieber reacts to a play during

 Justin Bieber reacts to a play during the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game on Feb. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Pizzello

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Pop star Justin Bieber has a new half sister.

"Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER," the Canadian singer, 24, posted on Instagram and Facebook Thursday. His father, Jeremy Bieber, who is in his early 40s, tweeted from Stratford, Ontario, the same day, "Just Welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber." In an Instagram post the elder Bieber specified the time as 8:30 a.m. The mother is Chelsey Rebelo, whom Jeremy Bieber married in February.

Jeremy, who never married Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, also has two children with former partner Erin Wagner: daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon, aged 10 and 8, respectively, according to Us Weekly. The three Bieber children are close. Rebelo also has a daughter, Allie, 11, who shares a YouTube channel with Jazmyn.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris arrives at the HBO 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris signs exclusive Netflix deal
Busy Philipps attends the Baby2Baby Gala honoring Busy Philipps to host late-night talk show on E!
Aretha Franklin performs at the "Clive Davis: The Recent notable deaths
Manhasset's Stefanie Bishop is a contestant on Friday's LIer competing on Kevin Hart's 'TKO: Total Knock Out'
"Disenchantment", created by Matt Groening, tells the story 'Disenchantment': New Matt Groening series falls flat
Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are the subject of Showtime's Skynyrd doc, an excellent portrait of band