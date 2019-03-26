Pop star Justin Bieber, who has been forthright about depression and similar issues, says he is taking a break from his career.

"I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s," Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram Monday. "I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. … I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

He and model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 22, married in mid-September, according to reports, although Bieber did not confirm the nuptials until November. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health," he went on, adding that he was committed to recording a new album "ASAP."