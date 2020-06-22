Justin Bieber denies 2014 sexual assault allegation

With screen shots, lodging receipts and links to contemporaneous magazine articles, Justin Bieber on Sunday documented his denial of a 2014 sexual-assault allegation made a day earlier.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," the Canadian pop star, 26, tweeted, following a Twitter allegation at the now-defunct account @danielleglvn. The pop-culture news site Pop Crave earlier Sunday had tweeted screengrabs of posts by the anonymous "Danielle” alleging Bieber assaulted her March 9, 2014, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, after meeting at a venue where he had performed at a private SXSW party.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly," Bieber responded. "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. … I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

The singer went on to say that he along with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and entourage stayed at a luxury Airbnb on March 9 and at one of two Westin hotels in Austin on the 10th, providing screengrabs of text messages between chief bodyguard Mikey Arana and a travel agent, plus a Westin receipt. "We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted," Bieber added.

He concluded by tweeting: "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

'RIVERDALE' CAST RESPONDS. After a Twitter user accused actor Cole Sprouse Sunday of sexual assault, two now-suspended accounts falsely made similar accusations against his "Riverdale" castmates KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan and Lili Reinhart, bragging about "how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it."

Following a tweet by a female fan account alleging Sprouse had assaulted her at a party in 2013, the actor, 27, tweeted, "Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue."

He added, "This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me."

Reinhart, 23, lambasted similar allegations about the other cast members made at two suspended accounts, which Internet sleuths tracked to a single IP address in Kansas.

ELGORT ISSUES DENIAL. "Baby Driver" star Ansel Elgort on Saturday denied an anonymous Twitter user's accusation that he sexually assaulted her in 2014.

Responding to a since-deleted account, the 26-year-old actor wrote on Instagram that he "cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship."

Elgort went on to concede he "did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy."