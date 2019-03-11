Pop star Justin Bieber, who has spoken previously of fighting depression, is reaching out to fans for emotional support.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Sunday. "[H]opefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."

"I always bounce back so I'm not worried," Bieber assured in the new post. "[J]ust wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work[. T]hanks," he wrote. "[The] most human season I've ever been in[. F]acing my stuff head on."

In November 2015, the singer told the British music magazine NME, "I'm struggling just to get through the days. I think a lot of people are. You get lonely, you know, when you're on the road. People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don't know the other side. This life can rip you apart.” Having been in the public spotlight since age 13, and suspecting some people’s relationships with him are insincere due to his money and fame, he said he becomes depressed "all the time. And I feel isolated," adding, "When you can't go anywhere or do anything alone you get depressed. I would not wish this upon anyone.”

He canceled the last 14 dates of his Purpose tour in 2017, explaining to Vogue last month he had gotten "really depressed on tour. … I was lonely. I needed some time." He went on to tell the magazine he feels "emotionally unstable … I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me."