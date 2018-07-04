Pop star Justin Bieber will not be arrested for skipping a June 22 deposition in a civil suit arising from egg-throwing vandalism against a neighbor in 2014.

A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday declined to issue a bench warrant for Bieber's arrest, reported TMZ.com, citing a court clerk. The website gave no reason for the judge's decision, and speculated that Bieber, 24, and his former neighbor in tony Calabasas, California, had agreed on a new date for the deposition.

Bieber in November 2014 paid $80,900 in restitution to automotive digital-marketing pioneer Jeffrey Schwartz as part of a no-contest plea bargain in a criminal vandalism charge. The amount included $20,000 in home-restoration costs. Bieber also was sentenced to since-completed probation and community service, and ordered to attend anger-management classes.

In March 2015, Schwartz and his wife Suzanne filed a civil suit in Los Angeles Superior Court for unspecified damages, contending assault, battery and emotional distress related to the January 2014 egg-throwing incident. The suit also contends that Bieber had bodyguards attempt to intimidate Schwartz in 2013 when Schwartz confronted Bieber over the pop star's purportedly reckless driving of a Ferrari on their residential neighborhood street.

TMZ said in March 2014 that Bieber, who had bought the Calabasas home for a little more than $6 million in 2012, had sold it to reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian for $7.2 million.

Bieber and 21-year-old model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin, were spotted on a Hamptons beach Tuesday, a day after the couple had been stranded on an Amagansett road when the singer's car broke down. Bieber's 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a limited-edition model with an original manufacturer's suggested retail price of $183,000, had a malfunction at the intersection of Old Stone Highway and Town Lane. The car was towed and the incident cleared at 4:14 p.m., according to East Hampton Town police.

Bieber has not commented on social media about the judge’s decision.